TBI launches new crime data platform

The CrimeInsight Theme-Oriented Pubic Site platform allows users to quickly navigate through key data submitted by the state’s law enforcement agencies through the Tennessee Incident-Based Reporting System.

On the platform, available at crimeinsight.tbi.tn.gov/tops, users can select a law enforcement agency, a year and a data set, either drugs/DUI, violent crime or property crime. The next page shows key definitions and data in a set of relevant charts and graphs, as well as year-to-year trends.

The platform also incorporates printable and downloadable data features, along with access links to raw data and social media integration. Currently, the TOPS platform offers data from 2001-2016. The 2017 data will be released in April to coincide with the agency’s release of its annual Crime in Tennessee publication.

“This platform is the next step forward in our commitment to help Tennesseans better understand the crime occurring in their communities,” said Pam Beck, who oversees criminal justice information service for the TBI. “We’ve worked hard to make sure this information is as clear and easy to understand as possible.”

The project, funded by the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Statistics, makes Tennessee one of only two states in the country to offer the public the level of online crime data.

The TBI discourages the use of the data to rank or compare jurisdictions. Instead, the agency’s assessment is that it is more helpful and fair to compare an agency’s data during a period of time.