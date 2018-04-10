Mother of reported missing child charged in ongoing investigation

Joe Clyde Daniels’ parents reported him missing the morning of last Wednesday. At the request of Dickson County sheriff’s investigators, TBI agents issued an endangered child alert, and law enforcement agencies, search-and-rescue organizations and citizen volunteers began an exhaustive search in areas near his home.

On Friday, at the request of 23rd District Attorney Ray Crouch, TBI agents opened an investigation into criminal conduct. During the investigation and after a three-day search, it was determined the child’s father, Joseph Daniels, intentionally killed his son sometime during the night of April 3-4 at his home and then hid his son’s body.

TBI agents arrested Joseph Ray Daniels, 29, and charged him with one count of criminal homicide. Daniels was booked in at the Dickson County Jail on $1 million bond.

On Monday, TBI agents arrested Krystal Nicole Daniels, 27, and charged her with aggravated child neglect or endangerment. Agents booked her in at the Dickson County Jail on $1 million bond.