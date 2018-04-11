Bristol man faces charges in officer-involved shooting

On March 23, at the request of 2nd District Attorney Barry Staubus, TBI agents began to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened at a home in Bristol.

The investigation revealed Bristol police officers were at the home to search for Eric Crawford, who had an outstanding arrest warrant. In a closet, the officers found Crawford, who tried to attack one of the officers with an axe. The officer shot Crawford, who was then taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Last week, a Sullivan County grand jury returned indictments that charged Crawford, 42, with two counts of aggravated assault reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. On Wednesday, Crawford was arrested and booked in at the Sullivan County Jail on $5,000 bond. As a condition of his bond, Crawford will have to wear a GPS-monitoring device before he’s released from jail.