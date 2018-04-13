Impaired driver leads Mt. Juliet officers on low-speed chase in stolen car

According to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler, officers were called to Golden Bear Gateway near Interstate 40 to be on the lookout for a crashed car that was doing circles in the middle of the roadway.

The officers arrived to find a car with significant windshield damage driving slowly down Golden Bear Gateway.

Officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver continued to drive about a mile, before he pulled over. After taking the driver, Eric Moore, 36, of Cookeville, into custody, officers located possible methamphetamine in his possession. Further investigation revealed Moore was in possession of a car stolen out of Putnam County and driving on a revoked driver’s license as a habitual offender.

Moore was charged with driving on a revoked license, habitual offense, unlawful possession of a schedule I drug, theft of property, leaving the scene of a crash, resisting arrest and driving under the influence. He was booked in at the Wilson County Jail.