Multiple indictments served in local round up

Many of the violations were predominately the sale or use of pharmaceutical opioids, heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine. There were also a number of arrests for the sale of scheduled drugs in a school zone.

According to Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan, drug addiction has led to overdoses throughout the county and authorities are working jointly to hold drug dealers accountable and get drugs off the street.

“After a lengthy investigation, we were able to serve 21 indictments [Friday] morning on a variety of drug and weapon offenses that included numerous charges for the sale of scheduled drugs in school zones,” said Bryan. “We will continue to pursue these drug dealers and work with local agencies to hold these violators accountable.”

“The hard work and effort of the narcotics agents and the daily working relationship with the Sheriff’s Office makes our streets safer and adds a level of information sharing that is invaluable,” said Lebanon police Chief Mike Justice.

Law enforcement officers arrested the following people Friday morning as part of the indictment:

• James Z. York, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and conspiracy to commit a felony.

• Nick Pajan, 45, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of schedule VI drugs for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule VI drugs and unlawful carry and possession of a weapon.

• Deisah R. Andrews, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of simple drug possession.

• Courtney N. Caldwell, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs and four counts of possession of schedule I drugs.

• Marki D. Bettencourt, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and sale of schedule II drugs.

• Nicholas V. Raines, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of possession of schedule I drugs.

• Isiah C. Manier, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs and counterfeit controlled substance possession.

• Jalonzo J. Bishop, 27, of Hermitage, was charged with possession of schedule II drugs, simple drug possession and three counts of sale of schedule II drugs.

• Ali D. Talley, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

• James C. Roach, 68, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule VI drugs.

• Roderick F. Brooks, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with counterfeit controlled substance possession and simple drug possession.

• Michael D. Bagley, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of counterfeit controlled substance possession.

• Ann C. Owens, 58, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of sale of schedule II drugs, three counts of possession of schedule II drugs, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm during commission of felony.

• John W. Owens, 63, of Lebanon, was charged with five counts of sale of schedule II drugs, three counts of possession of schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.