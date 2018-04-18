Troopers seek information in Dickson County fatal hit and run

A silver or grey Honda Civic, model years 1996-1998, hit and killed a person Saturday at about 4:30 a.m. on Highway 46.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Bill Miller, the right front corner of the car was damaged in the incident. It’s reportedly missing the right side of the front bumper and may have damage to its hood, fender and headlight with possible damage to the windshield, as well.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the driver or the vehicle should contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol emergency dispatch communications center at 615-741-2060, ext. 1, and request to speak with critical incident response team Trooper Steve Sanders.