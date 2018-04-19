Inmate in critical condition following suicide attempt in jail

During a routine check of the inmate cells, an officer found Eric F. Moore, 36, of Cookeville, in his cell after he apparently used a bed sheet to try and hang himself from the bed. Officers were able to cut Moore down and began CPR until Wilson Emergency Management Agency paramedics arrived and took Moore to Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon, where he remained Thursday evening in critical condition.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was contacted at the request of Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

“Mr. Moore was showing no signs or history of suicidal ideation prior to the incident this morning since being incarcerated at the Wilson County Jail,” said Bryan. “As it appears that all officers and staff followed protocol, I requested the TBI to come in and conduct the investigation as an extra set of eyes to make sure everything was being handled appropriately. Officers were prompt in their response and did everything they could do to render the medical care he needed. We train for incidents like this, and these officers followed procedures as they were trained.”

Preliminary information from the TBI of the incident shows proper policies and procedures from the officers were followed.

Moore was in the Wilson County Jail on charges of DUI, theft of property, leaving the scene with property damage, resisting arrest and possession of drugs with intent for resale.

Moore was arrested last week after he led Mt. Juliet police officers on a low-speed chase in a crashed stolen car.

According to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler, officers were called to Golden Bear Gateway near Interstate 40 on April 12 to be on the lookout for a crashed car that was doing circles in the middle of the roadway.

The officers arrived to find a car, driven by Moore, with significant windshield damage driving slowly down Golden Bear Gateway.

Officers attempted to stop the car, but Moore continued to drive about a mile, before he pulled over. After officers arrested Moore, an officer found possible methamphetamine in his possession. Further investigation revealed Moore was in possession of a car stolen out of Putnam County and driving on a revoked driver’s license as a habitual offender.