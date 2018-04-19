Metro Nashville police recover another stolen car, more guns

On Tuesday night, task force officers got behind a Toyota Corolla that was stolen during an April 11 robbery on Morton Avenue in Nashville. The officers tried to stop the car on Kipling Drive, but it kept going for a short distance before the five teens inside got out and ran.

A 16-year-old passenger was caught without incident. A police dog tracked another passenger, Amier Neguse, 19, to the rear of a home on Kipling Drive, while another police dog tracked Felix Reyes-Santos, 18, to an area between Kipling Drive and Aladdin Drive.

The driver of the stolen car managed to get away, but officers recognized him as a 16-year-old with prior arrests. Officers were still searching for him. Another passenger also got away.

During the search, officers recovered a .380 caliber pistol behind a home. They also recovered a .25 caliber pistol from the Toyota. Also in the car were more than 100 rounds of AR-15 ammunition, more than 100 rounds of .9 mm ammunition, keys to three other vehicles, a small amount of marijuana and digital scales.

Reyes-Santos and Neguse both remained in the Metro Jail on charges of vehicle theft, evading arrest, unlawful gun possession, resisting arrest, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, Reyes-Santos was booked on outstanding warrants that involved three South Nashville robberies. He is alleged to have shot one of the victims.

The 16-year-old arrested Tuesday night was taken to juvenile detention on charges of vehicle theft, unlawful gun possession, evading arrest, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.