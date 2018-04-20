logo

Ardmore man indicted on murder, arson charges

Staff Reports • Today at 4:04 PM

NASHVILLE – A joint investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents, Ardmore police and state fire investigators resulted in the arrest of a Giles County man on multiple charges, including murder and aggravated arson.

At the request of 22nd District Attorney Brent Cooper and Ardmore police, TBI agents joined investigators with TFIS on Feb. 21 to investigate a series of intentionally set fires in Ardmore.

Since January, the Ardmore Police Department responded to 13 fires. One of those happened at a home where a woman was inside. The woman, Paulene Shelton, 83, was pulled from the fire and taken to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

During the investigation, agents discovered Edwin King, 19, apparently set nine of the fires, including the fire that killed Shelton.

On Monday, a Giles County grand jury returned indictments that charged King with first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated arson and four counts of arson. King was arrested Thursday and booked in at the Giles County Jail on $20,000 bond.

