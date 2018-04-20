Lebanon police find drugs, money, weapon

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, the department received a call at about 1:30 p.m. and found an unresponsive woman at lot 38 on Webster Lane.

While officers and medical personnel were on the scene, officers conducted a protective sweep of the area for safety. During the search, officers found a large amount of money and plastic baggies that contained drugs.

After medical clearance, the woman was identified as Sharnotto Sells. Officers requested narcotics detectives to respond to the scene. Lebanon and Wilson County sheriff’s detectives responded and later received a search warrant for the home. A search revealed heroin, cocaine, marijuana, paraphernalia, a gun and more than $2,000.

The case remained under investigation and will be presented to a Wilson County grand jury. The incident happened in three drug-free school zones.