Former Dickson County probation officer arrested on misconduct charges

At the request of 23rd District Attorney Ray Crouch, TBI agents started an investigation Sept. 6 into allegations of misconduct by Christian James Tyrone, 51, who was, at the time, employed as a private probation officer in Dickson County. During the investigation, agents discovered in April 2017 and September, Tyrone apparently exchanged sexual favors for leniency in payments for probationers.

On March 6, a Dickson County grand jury returned indictments that charged Tyrone with two counts of official misconduct. He was booked in at the Dickson County Jail on $2,000 bond.