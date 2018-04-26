Joint investigation results Pikeville woman charged with homicide

At the request of 12th District Attorney J. Michael Taylor, TBI agents joined Bledsoe County sheriff’s deputies and Pikeville police officers April 20 in a missing person’s investigation. A family member reported Thomas R. Rodgers, 30, of Pikeville, the day before. On April 24, a deputy found Rogers’ body in a wooded area in Pikeville. During the investigation, agents and deputies identified Nakayla Sullivan, 25, as a suspect in Rogers’ death.

On Thursday, Sullivan was arrested and charged with criminal homicide. She was booked in at the Bledsoe County Jail. Bond wasn’t immediately set.

The investigation remained ongoing.