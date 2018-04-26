logo

One indicted in connection with 2017 murder

Staff Reports • Yesterday at 5:16 PM

MEMPHIS – A joint investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents, Fayette County sheriff’s deputies, Somerville police officers and Shelby County sheriff’s deputies resulted in the indictment of Lucius Nathaniel Mason Sr. on multiple charges related to a 2017 killing.

On Dec. 24, at the request of the 25th District Attorney Mark Davidson, TBI agents began a joint investigation into the death of Keary Chears, 58, that happened in December in Somerville.

On March 26, a Fayette County grand jury returned an indictment that charged Mason, 55, with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, theft of property and tampering with evidence for his apparent role in the killing.

Mason was arrested on a parole violation warrant Dec. 28, and remained in the Fayette County Jail without bond on prior probation-related charges. He currently faces several additional charges related to Chears’ death.

