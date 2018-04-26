One indicted in connection with 2017 murder

On Dec. 24, at the request of the 25th District Attorney Mark Davidson, TBI agents began a joint investigation into the death of Keary Chears, 58, that happened in December in Somerville.

On March 26, a Fayette County grand jury returned an indictment that charged Mason, 55, with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, theft of property and tampering with evidence for his apparent role in the killing.

Mason was arrested on a parole violation warrant Dec. 28, and remained in the Fayette County Jail without bond on prior probation-related charges. He currently faces several additional charges related to Chears’ death.