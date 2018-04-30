TBI released studies on hate crime, violence against officers

The annual studies compile crime data submitted to the TBI by the state’s law enforcement agencies through the Tennessee Incident-Based Reporting System.

The Lebanon Police Department had one report of racially motivated crimes against a person and seven reports of racially motivated destruction, damage or vandalism. Neither the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office nor Mt. Juliet Police Department reported any racially motivated crimes in 2017.

Overall, the number of hate crime offenses in which the bias was known increased from 180 in 2016 to 199 in 2017, and men were victimized more than women.

Statewide, simple assault was the most frequently reported bias-motivated offense in 2017. Six percent of hate crime offenders were men, and juveniles committed 2 percent of offenses designated as hate crimes.

The number of law enforcement officers killed or assaulted increased statewide by 14.7 percent from 2016, with 2,137 victims reported in 2017. There were no law enforcement officers reported as feloniously killed in the line of duty, and the most frequently reported officer-involved offense was simple assault.