Nashville detectives find more than $1 million worth of heroin in fire extinguisher

Metro Nashville public information officer Don Aaron gave credit the department’s narcotics dog, Boston, for helping to find the heroin.

Officer Joe Simonik stopped a Dodge Charger on Interstate 40 Wednesday at Charlotte Pike. Boston, sniffed the outside of the Charger and indicated a drug smell was coming from the truck. Inside, a bag that belonged to Roberto Hernandez, 25, of Arkansas, a passenger in the car, was a red fire extinguisher that appeared to have been tampered with.

Detectives dismantled the fire extinguisher and found a package that contained 16.8 pounds of heroin.

Hernandez claimed an unknown person in Arkansas approached him and asked to bring the fire extinguisher to Nashville in exchange for a job.

Hernanez was charged with possession of heroin for resale and was held on $250,000 bond. The investigation into the incident remained ongoing.