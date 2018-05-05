Disturbing Facebook Live video leads to suspect charged

Officers launched an investigation at about 2 a.m. and searched for the victim threatened in the video. The investigation led to a home in the 1400 block of Brighton Circle, which was identified as the location of the live broadcast.

Unaware of the armed man’s intention, Mt. Juliet’s special response and crisis negotiation teams responded to the home to resolve the incident. Through their work, the suspect, victim and a woman willingly exited the home.

The suspect, a convicted felon, was identified as Lonnie Baggatta, 34, of Old Hickory. Further investigation also led to the discovery of marijuana and handgun used in the video.

During the incident, four homes were evacuated as a precaution while the special response team operated in the area. The neighbors were housed briefly in the neighborhood clubhouse. Mt. Juliet firefighters and Wilson County Emergency Management Agency first responders provided stand-by assistance.

Baggatta was charged with aggravated assault, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and simple possession of marijuana. He was booked in at the Wilson County Jail on $10,500 bond and remained Saturday evening.