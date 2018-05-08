Hollywood Memorial Riders roll through Wilson County

The Hollywood Memorial Ride is a group of four Los Angeles police officers who bicycle more than 2,980 miles from Hollywood, California to the National Police Week Memorial Services in Washington, D.C.

The goal of the trek is not only to pay tribute to the 146 law enforcement officers who are killed in the line of duty each year on average, but also raise awareness of their sacrifice and raise funds for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

The officers stopped first at Springdale, then West elementary schools. They also rode through an area near Walter J. Baird Middle School and Coles Ferry Elementary School, where students lined the street to cheer for them.

Members of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Lebanon Police Department, Mt. Juliet Police Department and Wilson County Emergency Management Agency helped escort the officers through the county.

“All schools provided them with words of encouragement and refreshments,” said Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore. “It’s great to see a community come together, such as this, to give honor and respect to the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice by serving and protecting their communities.”

The four officers concluded their trip through Wilson County with lunch at the Lebanon Police Department Emergency Services Unit headquarters, then the four officers continued their journey to Washington, D.C.

“This was the second year we were able to help escort the group through the city, and we certainly enjoy being able to contribute to their cause as they ride in honor of fallen law enforcement officers,” said Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler.

“We are honored to witness and be a part of this incredible journey and wish the riders well as they continue on to Washington for next week’s ceremonies,” said Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy.

To follow along with the four officers’ journey, visit the Hollywood Memorial Ride Facebook page.