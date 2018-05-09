Lebanon police identify suspected scammers

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, they took people’s money and either didn’t reseal the driveway at all or used oil waste products instead of quality sealants.

“Just as a reminder, please be mindful of unscrupulous individuals who will attempt to rob you of your money for services,” said Hardy. “Only deal with those businesses or persons in which you seek their services. Avoid the ‘door-to-door’ sales cons.”

A permit through City Hall is requited to solicit within the city, and workers must present the permit before they do a job. Hardy offered advice when dealing with potential salesmen.

“Check for licenses, insurance, certificates and bonds,” said Hardy. “Reputable service providers will have these items. Get recommendations for trusted, quality service people. Avoid paying in advance and always read any contracts or documents pertaining to the service. Look after your elderly family or neighbors, as they are often the targets for these scammers. As always, we encourage you to report anything suspicious.”