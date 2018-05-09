Mt. Juliet holds ribbon cutting for new emergency satellite offices

According to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler, the offices will allow for administration offices for the fire department, which will free up space in the stations, as well as a mobile bike station for police officers.

“It just keeps everyone more spread out in the city and not all concentrated in one area,” said Chandler.

Mt. Juliet Commissioner Brian Abston and City Manager Kenny Martin each spoke briefly at the ribbon opening to thank everyone involved in the project.

“This is a great thing that will continue to help the community on this side stay a little bit safer,” said Abston. “This was a much-needed thing as the city continues to grow and was able to free up space over at the fire station so that the administrative offices could be here and then also for the bike patrol for the police department to have some space over here.”

The new location includes office space for the fire department, as well as bike racks and computer areas for police officers.