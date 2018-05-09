Police to raise money for deputy with cancer

A fundraiser to support Wilson County sheriff’s deputy and former Mt. Juliet police officer Justin Cagle and the family of former Lebanon police officer Joe Bowen will be Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. at Fiddlers Grove in Lebanon.

The event will feature live music, a bounce house, face painting, concessions for sale, a silent auction and a shooting competition. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $5 for children 12 years old and younger.

Cagle was diagnosed with testicular cancer about three or four years ago. He had surgery to have it removed, and about six months ago, found out the cancer had come back in a different area.

According to Cagle’s friend and fellow Mt. Juliet police officer James Cothron, Cagle went through the first round of chemotherapy and received good results.

The officers all put their heads together to find something they could do to help a fellow officer out with the medical costs.

“We were looking for ways to try to help him out, try to help the family out with some of the costs associated with all that,” said Cothron. “He’s a good friend, and he’s also a really good guy, and he’s devoted a lot of time and effort to his community.”

The group came up with the idea for a fundraiser in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Cothron cited Cagle’s love of shooting as an inspiration for the event, which will feature a shooting competition.

“Justin’s a huge shooting enthusiast,” said Cothron. “We were on our SWAT team together for a number of years. He was actually the commander of our SWAT team for a year and a half. It’s something that he really enjoys, so we kind of made it a shooting-centric event, but we’re also going to have stuff for kids.”

Cagle said people have approached him several times about putting an event together, and he has turned them down, but he agreed to this event as long as it also raised money for the family of Lebanon police officer Joe Bowen, who died in March when he drove into a creek on his way home from work.

“I didn’t want any kind of attention or anything for this,” said Cagle. “Law enforcement is a tight brotherhood, and they put this fundraiser together. I felt so blessed, I wanted to put something toward other people.”

The proceeds from the sale of all the food at the event will benefit Bowen’s family.

Cagle said the support from the community and fellow law enforcement since receiving the diagnosis was wonderful.

“I just want to give a big thanks to everyone for all the support we’ve received,” said Cagle. “It has been tremendous, and we appreciate everything the community has done for us.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Team Cagle Facebook event page.