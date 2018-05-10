Wilson County law enforcement holds memorial service

The ceremony kicked off National Police Week, which will culminate Tuesday with the National Police Week Memorial Service in Washington, D.C.

The ceremony, held in Judge Barry Tatum’s courtroom, also included a presentation to the family of fallen Lebanon police Officer Joe Bowen, who died in March when he drove into a creek on the way home from work.

State Sen. Mark Pody, State Rep. Clark Boyd and State Sen. Susan Lynn presented Bowen’s family with a proclamation that honored their fallen family member.

“We just wanted to let you know how sorry we are,” said Lynn. “In the General Assembly, we always pause and we pray for our first responders. I’m left speechless, because I come from a family that suffered the loss of a police officer, and I know the pain you’re going through. It doesn’t make sense, but God has a plan, and it doesn’t feel like that at all, but God does have a plan.”

Mt. Juliet police Chief James Hambrick, Lebanon police Chief Mike Justice and Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan read the names of officers who died in the line of duty in Wilson County.

• Mt. Juliet police Sgt. Jerry Mundy died July 9, 2003.

• Wilson County sheriff’s Deputy John Musice died July 9, 2003.

• Wilson County sheriff’s Sgt. Wiley Williams died Jan. 25, 1974.

• Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Oscar Morris died May 9, 1956.

• Wilson County Constable Ben Northern died Sept. 4, 1932.

• Wilson County Sheriff Harold Griffin died April 6, 1954.

• Wilson County sheriff’s Deputy John Oakley died Jan. 3, 1923.

• Wilson County constable’s deputy Millard Brown died Sept. 4, 1932.

• Lebanon police Chief Robert Nolen died March 16, 2016.