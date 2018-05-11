Inmate charged after threatening prosecutor

At the request of 20th District Attorney Glenn Funk, on Jan. 8, TBI agents, with the assistance of the Tennessee District Attorney General Conference, began to investigate allegations of retaliation made by inmate Reginald Steed, who was convicted in a 2015 shooting.

During the investigation, agents discovered that from March 2017 to January while in jail, Steed sent letters to the Davidson County prosecutor who tried his case, threatening retaliation if the charges against him weren’t dropped.

On April 23, a Davidson County grand jury returned an indictment that charged Steed, 27, with retaliation for past action. Steed remained in the Whiteville Jail.