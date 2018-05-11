Unknown man asks 10-year-old girl to get in car at Mt. Juliet bus stop

According to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chander, an adult witness reported to police a suspicious man was talking to a girl Friday at about 6:16 a.m. at Hickory Station townhomes near Main Street and West Division Street in Mt. Juliet.

Mt. Juliet detectives investigated and found an unknown adult man pulled up to the 10-year-old girl and began a conversation while she sat on the curb. During the conversation, the man asked the girl several times to get into the car.

When the girl became frightened, she ran to a nearby friend. The man then sped away on West Division Street toward North Mt. Juliet Road.

Another man, with no relation to the little girls, was walking his dog and saw the interaction, but he did not hear the conversation.

The suspect was described as a heavyset black man with facial hair on his chin and facial scars. He wore a black jacket and black ball cap over a black skullcap and drove a dirty black four-door car with tan seats and non-tinted windows. The car was said to be full of old newspapers, magazines, trash and bags in the back seat.

When the incident was reported, several Mt. Juliet police officers went to the area to try to find the suspect, but they couldn’t locate him.

“We place the safety of our community’s children at the highest priority, and along [with] our efforts to make the public aware of this suspicious incident, officers will continue to be on the lookout for the suspect,” said Chandler. “Extra patrols will also be conducted near school bus stop locations in our community. While we do not know the man’s intentions, all indications lead us to believe that the interaction occurred. If this man had no ill intentions, our hope is that he would contact us so we can put the community at ease.”

Chandler also encouraged parents to have a conversation with their children to remind them about the dangers strangers can pose to them.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information may also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org.