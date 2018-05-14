Citizen tip leads Lebanon police to meth lab

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, officers responded to the area and spoke with two people in front of lot No. 10. They gave consent for the officers to enter the trailer, where they found items used to make methamphetamine, as well as a large sum of money.

The residents were removed from the property, and it was quarantined. State law will require the property owner to have a licensed inspection and remediation at his or her own expense before it can be re-inhabited. The owner will also be responsible for the cost of the cleanup process.

Charges for the residents were pending a grand jury indictment.