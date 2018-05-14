Lebanon police seeks to identify hit-and-run truck

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, the crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. at 1515 W. Main St. and involved a small blue or gray Ford pickup.

The pickup’s driver stopped as a gas pump at Zips on West Main Street, when the vehicle rolled back and hit two vehicles parked at Gray’s Auto Unlimited, which caused several thousands of dollars in damage to the two vehicles. The driver then drove away.

Anyone who can identify the vehicle or driver should contact Lebanon police Sgt. Steve Green at 615-453-4338 or greens@lebanontn.org.