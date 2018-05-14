Wilson 911 Board approves employee raises

The annual cost-of-living adjustment equated to a 2-percent raise, and the board had to decide whether to add between 1-3 percent on top of that.

Board member Ron Britt suggested an additional 2 percent to the cost-of-living adjustment.

“Five is a little bit steep for me, and the basis is because you’ll think that’s automatic or normal,” said Britt.

The board voted to go with a total 4-percent raise, which will go to the Wilson County Commission and be voted on to finalize the board’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Board vice chairman Terry Ashe proposed to match the raise given to the employees for board attorney Mike Jennings.

The motion was also unanimously approved.