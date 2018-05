According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, the suspect is described as a white man who wore jeans, a black coat with white sleeves and a gray or khaki baseball cap under the hood.

Lebanon police will offer a $1,000 reward to anyone who has information that leads to the arrest of the suspect involved.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact Detective David Willmore at 615-453-4408 or david.willmore@lebanontn.org.