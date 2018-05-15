Police arrest two during traffic stop

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, the officers pulled a vehicle over for a traffic violation and found Timothy Johnson, 29, and Jessica Johnson, 29, both of Lebanon, inside.

The officers found Timothy Johnson had an active warrant and arrested him.

During an investigation during the traffic stop, officers found about a half-ounce of what police believe was methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Detectives then got a warrant to search an apartment at 212 Carver Lane in Lebanon.

During the search, detectives and officers found more drugs and paraphernalia. Timothy and Jessica Johnson’s charges were pending a grand jury indictment.