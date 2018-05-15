Sumner County babysitter charged with toddler’s abuse, killing

At the request of 18th District Attorney Ray Whitley, on March 27, TBI agents, with the assistance of Sumner County sheriff’s deputies, began to investigate the injury and death of 2-year-old Aiden Hale, of Gallatin.

During the investigation, agents discovered the toddler’s babysitter, Kayla Pauze, injured the boy March 26, which resulted in hospitalization. Aiden’s condition worsened, and the toddler died March 29 from his injuries.

A Sumner County grand jury returned indictments May 8 that charged Pauze, 25, with aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder. On Tuesday, Pauze was arrested and booked in at the Sumner County Jail, where she remained without bond.