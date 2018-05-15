TBI releases annual school crime study

The annual report compiles three years of crime data submitted to TBI by the state’s law enforcement agencies through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System.

• from 2015-2017, a total of 27,038 offenses were reported by Tennessee law enforcement agencies with a “school” location code.

• the number of offenses that happened in schools increased 13.5 percent, from 8,494 offenses in 2015 to 9,642 in 2017.

• simple assault was the most frequently reported offense, accounting for 37.4 percent of reported offenses.

• September had the highest frequency of reported school crimes.

• while boys accounted for 57.3 percent of offenders in reported offenses, girls accounted for 52.8 percent of victims.

• the most common weapon type was “persona weapon” – hands, fist, feet, etc. – at 80.1 percent.

“This study will hopefully assist law enforcement, school administrations and government officials in planning their efforts in the fight against crime and continue to create awareness that crime exists as a threat to our communities,” said TBI director Mark Gwyn. “The threats to society by criminal activity must be addressed by efforts from all law-abiding citizens, as well as law enforcement agencies.”