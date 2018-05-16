Lebanon police capture suspected robber

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, the tip identified Matthew Austin Dillon, 20, of Lebanon, as a suspect. Officers arrested Dillon on unrelated charges.

During an interview and the police department, Dillon confessed to the robbery and other crimes in the area. Additionally, $570 and other items believed to have been taken during the robbery were recovered.

Dillon was charged with robbery, vandalism and theft of property and booked in at the Wilson County Jail on $45,000 bond.

Lebanon police chief Mike Justice commended the detectives’ diligence and called the crime especially heinous.

“Having a great community and partnering together with them has allowed us to bring a criminal to justice and we are grateful to the community for being forthcoming and open, helping us accomplish our mission,” said Justice.