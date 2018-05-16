New directed patrol unit finds success in first month

In February, Bryan announced the creation of a newly formed directed patrol unit to prevent crime before it happens, such as traffic enforcement and drug trafficking. The areas that are focused on can come from a statistical analysis, which identifies problem areas based on calls for service, or officer-initiated investigations.

The unit is comprised of three deputies, Cpl. Dustin Harvey, K-9 Officer Logan Hackett and his canine partner, Gabby, and Deputy Justin Cagle. The deputies’ primary duty is to support the patrol division during peak volume.

Bryan implemented the unit as a means to increase manpower during peak call volume with little additional cost to the office.

Since the patrol unit hit the streets in mid-April, it was successful in taking opioids and weapons off the street. Gabby, the 2-year-old German shepherd, has alerted on many vehicles and led to the confiscation of various drugs and weapons. Gabby also has the ability to track and find missing people such as Alzheimer’s patients and missing children.

“This unit will be utilized by resources we currently have,” said Bryan. “Directed patrol will allow us to concentrate on specific issues that may have been occurring in different areas across Wilson County such as drug trafficking or traffic issues and concerns. Being proactive in this day and time is vital for our community, and this will be another resource that we will implement in problem-related areas.”