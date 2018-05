Accroding to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler, the homeowner called in the suspicious activity and did not confront the suspect, but provided a great description to officers, who flooded the area and found the suspect on Alex Way, where they arrested him.

The suspect had a gun and various items reported stolen on him.

Anyone who fells they are a victim of car burglary should contact police dispatch at 615-754-3550 and report it.