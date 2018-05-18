Chattanooga shooting suspect named to TBI’s top 10 most wanted

Collis is wanted by Chattanooga police and the TBI to face charges that include attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection to a shooting that happened April 13. Collins was last seen in a gold-colored Jeep and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Collins is a black man who stands 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weights about 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 800-824-3463. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to his arrest.