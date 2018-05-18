logo

Chattanooga shooting suspect named to TBI’s top 10 most wanted

Staff Reports • Today at 5:14 PM

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added Dominique Lebron Collins, 30, to its top 10 most wanted list.

Collis is wanted by Chattanooga police and the TBI to face charges that include attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection to a shooting that happened April 13. Collins was last seen in a gold-colored Jeep and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Collins is a black man who stands 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weights about 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 800-824-3463. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to his arrest.

 

