Man arrested in connection with Somerville shooting

On March 22, at the request of 25th District Attorney Mark Davidson, TBI agents began a joint investigation into the shooting that happened March 22 in Somerville. Three people identified as Damarcus Turner, Taborius Tatum and Geovante Giles were shot and sustained non-fatal injuries as their vehicle approached the stop sign at the intersection of Lynn Street Extension and Lynwood Street.

As a result of the investigation, Mason was arrested May 17 and charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder for his role in the shooting.

Mason remained in the Fayette County Jail on $750,000 bond.