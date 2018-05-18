logo

Man arrested in connection with Somerville shooting

Staff Reports • Today at 1:36 PM

A joint investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents, Fayette County sheriff’s deputies and Somerville police officers resulted in the arrest of Phillip Mason, 36, of Moscow, on three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

On March 22, at the request of 25th District Attorney Mark Davidson, TBI agents began a joint investigation into the shooting that happened March 22 in Somerville. Three people identified as Damarcus Turner, Taborius Tatum and Geovante Giles were shot and sustained non-fatal injuries as their vehicle approached the stop sign at the intersection of Lynn Street Extension and Lynwood Street.

As a result of the investigation, Mason was arrested May 17 and charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder for his role in the shooting.

Mason remained in the Fayette County Jail on $750,000 bond.

