Officers catch unlocked car burglary suspect after homeowner report

Multiple officers flooded the Willoughby Station neighborhood at about 4:45 a.m. after a homeowner reported seeing a man breaking into cars in the 3000 block of Melbourne Terrace. After a good description from the homeowner and while searching the neighborhood, the suspect was found in the driveway of a home on Alex Way.

When officers contacted the suspect, identified as Jason Tallent, 27, of Hermitage, they found he attempted to hide a handgun. In addition, officers said he showed signs of impairment.

The investigation remains active, and detectives continue to piece together all the crimes Tallent possibly committed in the neighborhood. He was arrested and booked in at the Wilson County Jail, charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a weapon and public intoxication.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are encouraged to call Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information may also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org.