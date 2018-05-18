TBI investigates Greene County officer-involved shooting

Preliminary information indicates early Friday morning, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper saw a truck stopped along the ramp that leads to the weigh station at mile marker 21 on Interstate 81 South. The trooper talked to the driver, who said he stopped because the vehicle was almost out of fuel.

Further investigation by the trooper revealed the truck was reported stolen out of Sullivan County. At some point during the encounter, the suspect tried to drive away and drove the vehicle into the median.

As the trooper approached the driver again, the driver shot from inside the truck. The trooper shot back and hit the driver, later identified as Kenneth C. Powell, 25, of Kingsport. Powell was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and the trooper was not injured.

The incident remained under investigation.