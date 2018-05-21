Detectives recover stolen Mt. Juliet BMW in Nashville

A victim reported a 2014 BMW 328 car stolen at about 4:30 a.m. from a driveway. The car was unlocked with the keys inside. Detectives immediately began to investigate the theft, and they recovered the car in Nashville on Monday afternoon.

In addition, five unlocked car burglaries were reported last weekend. The cars were rummaged through, but nothing of value was stolen.

Mt. Juliet police continue to remind and urge the community to lock their cars and remove all valuables. Information received throughout the investigations lead detectives to believe many of these crimes are connected among multiple cities. The thieves travel from city to city around the Nashville area and target safe neighborhoods where residents have a higher likelihood of leaving their cars unlocked.

Most of the unlocked car burglaries happen after midnight and into the early morning hours. The suspects usually load up into a stolen vehicle and drive it around to the different neighborhoods to commit their crimes. When the suspects reach an area, multiple people get out on foot to quickly find unlocked cars.

In addition, many of the thieves were known to be armed, so they should not be confronted if spotted. Police should be contacted immediately if something suspicious is spotted or if there is a crime in progress.

With many school systems heading into summer break, it is likely the activity will increase, according to Mt. Juliet police.