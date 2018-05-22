Lebanon police seek help to identify hit-and-run vehicle

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, the department got a call around 3:30 p.m. about a hit-and-run collision on Hickory Ridge Road at the corner of Nina Circle in Lebanon.

Officers determined the suspect’s vehicle, which ran through the front yard within 2 feet of hitting a home, hit a vehicle parked in the driveway. They believe it may have been a Toyota Sequoia, pewter in color and the year model may be between 2001-2007. The officers found a rearview mirror of the suspect’s vehicle at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Lebanon police Sgt. Steve Green at 615-453-4338 or greens@lebanontn.org. Hardy urged anyone who sees the vehicle on the roadway to call the non-emergency line at 615-444-2323.