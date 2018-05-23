DUI, evading suspect leaves hospital; $1,000 reward offered for information

Mt. Juliet officers pursued 36-year-old Steven Summers II on Monday afternoon after police dispatch received multiple calls about a possible impaired driver. Officers spotted Summers on Lebanon Road near Nonaville Road, and it was obvious that he was impaired. Summers failed to stop and led officers on a short pursuit.

While in pursuit, Summers would lose and regain consciousness multiple times while the vehicle continued motion. He was arrested on Williamsburg Road after he lost consciousness with the vehicle still in drive.

Due to Summers’ impaired state and self-inflicted injuries, he was taken to the Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon emergency room. While he under treatment and not fully conscious, a court order was provided to the hospital, which required it to immediately notify the department if Summers was to be released. While still receiving care, Summers removed the medical equipment attached to him and ran away from the hospital.

Summers is wanted for seventh offense driving under the influence, felony evading, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, fifth offense driving on a revoked driver’s license, leaving the scene of a non-injury crash and driving while a habitual offender.

Officers’ attempts to find Summers were unsuccessful, and it is believed he was last known to be in the Smyrna area. Anyone with any information about Summers’ whereabouts are encouraged to call Mt. Juliet police at 615)-754-2550.

A $1,000 reward was offered for information that leads to Summers’ arrest. Information may also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org.