Suspect captured after crashing stolen police cruiser

According to Wilson County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Johnson, a baseball coach at Wilson Central saw what he believed to be an armed and dangerous suspect come out of the woods near the baseball field.

The school resource officer responded and briefly detained the suspect before he escaped and managed to steal a police cruiser.

The suspect fled the scene, crashed the vehicle and was captured for the second time.

Johnson said because it’s exam week, there were only about 200 students at the school at the time of the incident, and none of them were in danger. However, the school, along with Gladeville Elementary School, was placed on a soft lockdown.