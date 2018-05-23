logo

WCSO

Suspect captured after crashing stolen police cruiser

Jacob Smith • Today at 12:04 PM
jsmith@lebanondemocrat.com

Wilson County sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect after he stole a police cruiser and crashed it Wednesday morning at Wilson Central High School.

According to Wilson County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Johnson, a baseball coach at Wilson Central saw what he believed to be an armed and dangerous suspect come out of the woods near the baseball field.

The school resource officer responded and briefly detained the suspect before he escaped and managed to steal a police cruiser.
The suspect fled the scene, crashed the vehicle and was captured for the second time.

Johnson said because it’s exam week, there were only about 200 students at the school at the time of the incident, and none of them were in danger. However, the school, along with Gladeville Elementary School, was placed on a soft lockdown.

Recommended for You

    Lebanon Democrat Videos