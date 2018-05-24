Police continue to urge residents to lock their cars

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, several items were stolen, including reported guns. No signs of force were present in any of the cases.

“These thieves are only looking for opportunities to grab items,” said Hardy. “Our plea to the community is please secure all of your property. Never leave unsecured weapons in your vehicle. Always report anything suspicious you may see. We cannot overstate the dangers of putting weapons in the hands of thieves.”

Mt. Juliet police and Wilson County sheriff’s deputies have offered similar warnings to Wilson County residents in the past.

“Please always check to ensure your car is locked, and be aware of your surroundings, especially at night,” said Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler in March after a series of unlocked car thefts in Mt. Juliet.

Mt. Juliet police officers charged several teens in December for their involvement in a series of car burglaries within the city.

After a three-month long investigation, Mt. Juliet police, Metro-Nashville police, Brentwood police and Wilson County sheriff’s detectives were able to recover 12 cars, eight guns, a bullet-resistant vest, several electronic devices and other items apparently stolen by the teens in the series of burglaries.

The nine boys arrested were found in the Nashville area. Five were at McGavock High School, two were at home in Hermitage, and two were already in custody at an unnamed detention facility. The teens were between 14-17 years old.

In February, Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore announced the number of juvenile car thefts in Wilson County in 2017 more than doubled from the year before.

Moore said a crime spree started in last spring and lasted regularly until fall.

“Deputies encountered groups of teens from the Lebanon area, as well as Antioch and Lakewood areas out of Davidson County,” said Moore. “Teens were hitting many well-populated areas such as subdivisions, where they would simply go open the doors of cars and find keys still in the ignition or just laying out in plain sight. If the keys were not found in an unsecure vehicle, they would move on to the next one.”

Many of the teens used the stolen vehicles for joyriding. They would take anything valuable out of the vehicles before they dumped them. Deputies also recovered stolen vehicles in Wilson County from other jurisdictions, including Brentwood, Franklin, Nashville and Hendersonville, that were taken by teens who committed the same crimes.

Many of the cases led deputies on chases, where weapons and drugs were found when the suspects were caught.

Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan urged residents to lock their cars and take anything valuable out of the car when they get out. He also suggested never leaving vehicles unattended to warm up in the mornings.

“These cases can be prevented by securing your vehicles properly every time you leave it unoccupied,” said Bryan. “Many times we are finding citizens making honest mistakes, where they are preoccupied by talking on their phone while exiting their vehicle and just simply forgetting to secure them. While this is also occurring in many jurisdictions around us, as well, we will continue to communicate with other agencies on this growing problem, and we ask the public to remain vigilant on securing their vehicles.”