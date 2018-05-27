Suspect charged in Sav-A-Lot robbery

Clifton Edward Avent Jr., 48, was charged with robbery and theft of property more than $1,000 in value after police received tips that identified him via Facebook.

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, a 911 call came in at about 8:15 p.m. regarding the robbery. The clerk told police a black man who wore a black shirt handed a note that said, “Give me all your money or die.” Avent didn’t show a weapon. According to Hardy, Avent then took money from the register and left on foot.

Lebanon police posted photos from Sav-A-Lot’s surveillance video on Facebook and asked the public for information about the robbery.

Avent was booked in at the Wilson County Jail just before midnight on $55,000 bond. He remained in jail Sunday. Avent was released from jail three days prior for violation of conditional release, according to jail booking records.