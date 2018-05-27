Suspect charged with attempted murder

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, the incident happened just after 8 p.m. at 320 Hobbs Ave. Wilson Emergency Management Agency paramedics took an unidentified woman to Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon after she suffered multiple stab wounds to her arm and back. Hardy said the injuries were not life threatening, and the victim remained at the hospital Sunday in good condition.

Hardy said the suspect was caught on South Cumberland Street and identified as Alaya Nicole Alexander, 42. According to Hardy, Alexander was detained for questioning, and detectives later charged her with attempted first-degree murder and simple possession of schedule II drugs. Alexander also had several active warrants out of Rutherford County.

Alexander was booked in at the Wilson County Jail at just before 11 p.m. on $256,000 total bond. She remained in jail Sunday.