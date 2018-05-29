Lebanon police search for Walmart shooting suspects

Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy said an unidentified person was shot with a shotgun at about 9:30 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot on South Cumberland Street. He said police are currently searching for two suspects in a dark-colored Nissan Altima.

Reports indicate the victim was taken by personal vehicle to Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon. The victim’s condition was not released.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Lebanon police at 615-444-2323.

This is a developing story and will be updated.