Lebanon police search for Walmart shooting suspects

Jared Felkins • Today at 10:24 PM
One person was injured in a shooting incident Tuesday night outside the Walmart in Lebanon. 

Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy said an unidentified person was shot with a shotgun at about 9:30 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot on South Cumberland Street. He said police are currently searching for two suspects in a dark-colored Nissan Altima.

Reports indicate the victim was taken by personal vehicle to Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon. The victim’s condition was not released. 

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Lebanon police at 615-444-2323. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

