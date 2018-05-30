Search underway for suspect who shot, killed Dickson County deputy

The TBI issued a Tennessee Blue Alert on Wednesday morning for Steven Wiggins, a suspect in the shooting death of a Dickson County sheriff’s deputy Wednesday morning. A Tennessee Blue Alert is similar to an AMBER Alert but is used when a law enforcement officer is killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.

Wiggins was described as a white man with dark hair, 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He is suspected to be on foot and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information on Wiggins’ whereabouts should call 911 or 800-824-3463.