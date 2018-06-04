Suspect caught on surveillance breaking into cars

According to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler, a group of thieves scavenged Hedgewood Lane, Warren Hill Drive and Newberry Lane in search of unlocked cars with valuable items inside.

The unknown burglars only took cash from one unlocked car, but four other cars were ransacked. In one particular incident, a suspect was caught on surveillance video at about 4:30 a.m.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspect caught on video or the burglaries should call Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information may also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org.