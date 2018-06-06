logo

Mt. Juliet Police

Police search for fraud suspect

Jacob Smith • Today at 6:02 PM
Mt. Juliet police officers seek a suspect they believe used a fraudulent credit card Wednesday in the area of Mt. Juliet Road near Old Lebanon Dirt Road.

The suspect was caught on surveillance camera and is a white, dark-skinned adult who wore a white polo and red shorts.

Anyone who sees someone who fits the description or has any further information about the incident should call 911. 

