Argument on child’s birthday led to fatal shooting

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, Jessica Adams brought her two children to a home at the corner of Gwin Place and Quarry Road in Mt. Juliet where the children’s father, Thomas Adams, was at the time. The two parents got into a fight, and Jessica Adams took the children inside the home then stepped back outside to continue the argument.

A resident inside the home called 911 to report the altercation, and as deputies responded, the resident reported shots were fired, and Jessica Adams was possibly hit.

When deputies arrived, they found her lying on the ground with a gunshot to the stomach. Thomas Adams had already left. Deputies tried to help Jessica Adams until Wilson County Emergency Management Agency paramedics arrived. The paramedics took her by ambulance to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, where she was later pronounced dead.

Deputies searched for Thomas Adams in the nearby area and enlisted the help of a K-9 unit, a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter, a special response team and Mt. Juliet police officers.

The searchers were able to contain him in an area off the roadway around the 6600 block of Hickory Ridge Road. Negotiations took place for several hours while he threatened to kill himself. The officers found Adams dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound shortly after dark.

Thomas Adams had an extensive criminal history in Wilson County on a variety of charges, including domestic violence that involved Jessica Adams, who was also arrested once in March on a domestic assault charge that involved him.

Moore said it was unclear if the two planned to hold a birthday party for their child or Jessica Adams brought the children to see their father, because it was one of the children’s birthdays.