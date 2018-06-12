Lebanon police search for runaway teen

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, Jackson Gafford, 15, ran away from home without his medication, which his family said is a necessity.

Gafford’s mother, Jena Davis, reported he was last seen in Lebanon just off State Route 231 North wearing black pants, a short-sleeved white shirt with a hood and turquoise design with maroon-colored shoes. He was also reportedly carrying a blue and neon yellow Puma backpack.

Gafford was described as about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 120 pounds.

Anyone with any information should contact Detective David Willmore at 615-453-4408 or david.willmore@lebanontn.org.